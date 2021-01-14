Ebiquity plc (EBQ.L) (LON:EBQ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.45

Ebiquity plc (EBQ.L) (LON:EBQ)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.45 and traded as low as $19.50. Ebiquity plc (EBQ.L) shares last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 409,251 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.45. The firm has a market cap of £15.36 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.82.

In related news, insider Alan Newman bought 100,000 shares of Ebiquity plc (EBQ.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,130.13).

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent media and marketing consultancy worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. The Media segment helps advertisers to monitor and evaluate their agencies media buying performance; advises clients on management and selection of media agencies, setting media buying objectives, and the organization of media functions; and supports advertisers to ensure that agencies deliver services as contractually agreed.

