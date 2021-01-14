Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.76

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.76 and last traded at $42.72, with a volume of 10746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.48.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.96.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.18 million. Ebix had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 1,368.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Ebix during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ebix by 233.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ebix Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

