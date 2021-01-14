Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.76

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.76 and last traded at $42.72, with a volume of 10746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.48.
The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.96.
Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.18 million. Ebix had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 1,368.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Ebix during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ebix by 233.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ebix Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBIX)
Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.
