EchoLink (EKO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $59,171.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One EchoLink token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EchoLink has a market cap of $738,209.22 and approximately $59,171.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00046183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.56 or 0.00379871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00037601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,566.13 or 0.04059375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00013470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013091 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EKO is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

