EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Up 10.3%

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)’s share price shot up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.08 and last traded at $24.39. 2,013,344 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 961,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.05 million. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SATS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in EchoStar by 18.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 32.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 1,261.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,869 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 49.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

About EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

