Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (BATS:EBLU) Trading Up 0.3%

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (BATS:EBLU) shares were up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.08 and last traded at $41.88. Approximately 8,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.76.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.55.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.