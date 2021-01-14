EDC Blockchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.31 Million (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0503 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $527,844.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,701.85 or 1.00095827 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00016262 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002009 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00011078 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00045000 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

