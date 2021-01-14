Edgeless Market Cap Tops $287,222.34 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 41.7% lower against the dollar. Edgeless has a market cap of $287,222.34 and approximately $225.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars.

