Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $144,687.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at $116,813.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 188,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 30,715 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 614,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,022,000 after buying an additional 336,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPC opened at $34.22 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.30. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.37 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

