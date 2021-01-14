Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Position Increased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 967,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,374 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.16% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $88,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.10. 42,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,211. The company has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $27,069.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,109.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $2,612,551.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,405.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,358 shares of company stock valued at $22,765,095 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.82.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

