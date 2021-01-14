Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $25,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $854,623,000 after buying an additional 6,095,867 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $480,262,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,757,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,591,000 after buying an additional 524,179 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,192,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,457,000 after buying an additional 204,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,023,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,197,000 after buying an additional 2,920,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $1,182,814.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,570,363.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $1,490,800.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,677.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 273,358 shares of company stock worth $22,765,095. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

Shares of EW stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,583. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.85. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $92.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 69.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

