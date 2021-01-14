Egdon Resources plc (EDR.L) (LON:EDR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.84

Egdon Resources plc (EDR.L) (LON:EDR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.84 and traded as high as $2.30. Egdon Resources plc (EDR.L) shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 834,127 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of £7.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.84.

About Egdon Resources plc (EDR.L) (LON:EDR)

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom and France. It holds 44 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Egdon Resources plc (EDR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Egdon Resources plc (EDR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.