Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Trading 6.2% Higher

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) rose 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $129.19 and last traded at $128.51. Approximately 125,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 109,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.26 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink lowered Eidos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Eidos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.53.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.99. The company has a quick ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Uma Sinha sold 5,000 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,552,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Franco Valle sold 1,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.45, for a total value of $219,161.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $188,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,853,521 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIDX. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 193.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 513.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) or amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, which is in phase 3 clinical trial, is an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

