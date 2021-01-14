Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Trading 0.2% Higher

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.65 and last traded at $19.10. 360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Eiffage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

