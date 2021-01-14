Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Shares Gap Down to $8.89

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.89, but opened at $8.08. Ekso Bionics shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 5,103 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on EKSO shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Ekso Bionics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 201.69% and a negative net margin of 140.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EKSO. Natixis purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the third quarter worth $71,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Ekso Bionics by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ekso Bionics by 2,233.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 18,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ekso Bionics by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 33,248 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ekso Bionics by 54,764.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 153,340 shares during the period. 14.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion.

