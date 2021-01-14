Elastos (ELA) Achieves Market Cap of $41.19 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.39 or 0.00006169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elastos has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a market capitalization of $41.19 million and approximately $6.34 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elastos alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006920 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001297 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000212 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 91.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000162 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

ELA is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org . The official website for Elastos is elastos.info . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.