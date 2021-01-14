Electra (ECA) Trading Up 30.1% This Week

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electra has a total market capitalization of $661,168.41 and approximately $6,348.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electra has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

Electra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,601,751,587 coins and its circulating supply is 28,734,595,034 coins. Electra’s official message board is medium.com/@electrafoundation . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electra is electraproject.org

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

