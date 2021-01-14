Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,507 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. FMR LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 24.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,678,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,364 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,414 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after buying an additional 27,201 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,821 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $1,409,918.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,452 shares of company stock worth $3,625,303 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $157.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.24.

Shares of EA traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.94. 3,511,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767,404. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $147.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.04.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.