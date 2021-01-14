Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Holdings Increased by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,003 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts makes up approximately 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.16% of Electronic Arts worth $64,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,678,620,000 after buying an additional 2,523,364 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,334,892 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,608,593,000 after buying an additional 238,082 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 27.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,653,489 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $346,042,000 after purchasing an additional 572,128 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,558,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,600,000 after acquiring an additional 146,038 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,233,454 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $291,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,927 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

NASDAQ EA traded up $2.60 on Thursday, hitting $138.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,520. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.65 and its 200 day moving average is $133.04. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $147.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $39,035.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $132,770.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,323,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,452 shares of company stock worth $3,625,303 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.24.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.