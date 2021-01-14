Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.96

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.96 and last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 2448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

Several analysts have weighed in on EKTAY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Elekta AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.09.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.