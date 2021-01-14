Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. Element Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Element Solutions.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $477.50 million for the quarter. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESI. Loop Capital began coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE ESI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,867,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,439. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.86. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In other Element Solutions news, VP Patricia Mount sold 3,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Element Solutions (ESI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.