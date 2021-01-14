Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Shares Up 2.5%

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) shot up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. 23,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 8,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Several research firms recently commented on EMNSF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elementis in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

