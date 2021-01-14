Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Short Interest Down 42.9% in December

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elis in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elis currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ELSSF remained flat at $$12.80 during trading hours on Thursday. Elis has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67.

Elis SA provides linen and work wear rental, laundry, and hygiene and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The company offers work uniforms for the hospitality, healthcare, ultra-clean, beauty, industry, agrifood, and other sectors; automatic clothing dispenser systems; and linens for hospitality and healthcare sectors.

