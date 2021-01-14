Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) Trading Down 2.5%

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) shares fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.40 and last traded at $27.40. 206 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.93.

About Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY)

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates through Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers mobile and fixed network services. It also provides industrial IoT solutions for manufacturers, remote patient monitoring and healthcare solutions, and B2b customer support services; and online services.

