Elitium (EUM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $389,719.00

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Elitium coin can now be bought for about $5.55 or 0.00014410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $167.00 million and approximately $389,719.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Elitium

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium's total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins.

The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

Elitium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

