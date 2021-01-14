Ellaism (ELLA) Price Hits $0.0054

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ellaism has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar. Ellaism has a market cap of $219,380.33 and $301.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,179.09 or 0.03065047 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00019718 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 40,785,459 coins and its circulating supply is 40,734,127 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.