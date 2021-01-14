Ellenbecker Investment Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.6% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $130.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $138.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.61.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

