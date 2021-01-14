Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Stock Price Up 16.6%

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) rose 16.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.38. Approximately 2,159,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,123,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.78 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

The company has a market cap of $106.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elys Game Technology, Corp. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michele Ciavarella bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 140,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,514.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,399,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,565.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 451,500 shares of company stock worth $1,281,540. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

About Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp., a vertically integrated leisure gaming company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.