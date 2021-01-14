EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 277,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 330,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in EMX Royalty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EMX Royalty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in EMX Royalty by 1.7% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 28,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its stake in EMX Royalty by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,312,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 78,224 shares during the last quarter.

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway.

