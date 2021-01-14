Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 34,697 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $11,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,710,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,873,000 after buying an additional 785,573 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 57.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 144,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 52,598 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 17,067 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 206,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average is $31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 123.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

