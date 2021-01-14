Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will report $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.22 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year sales of $4.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EHC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Encompass Health to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.64.

EHC stock opened at $83.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $87.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.72 and a 200-day moving average of $69.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.64%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

