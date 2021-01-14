Endor Protocol (EDR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.62 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.59 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.63 or 0.00339891 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00028377 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001425 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000106 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 106.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $432.00 or 0.01115453 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

