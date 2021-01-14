Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Shares of ENR stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $46.38. The company had a trading volume of 427,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Energizer has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $53.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average is $44.10.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.99 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the second quarter worth about $100,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Energizer by 3.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the second quarter worth about $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

