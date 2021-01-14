Enigma (ENG) Trading Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Enigma has a total market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $85,277.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.35 or 0.00344031 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00028193 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002499 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000984 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 112.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.50 or 0.01077497 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,295,509 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,045,945 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Enigma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

