Enjin Coin Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $146.11 million and $17.41 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00042983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.92 or 0.00371510 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00037311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,554.94 or 0.04042067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00013422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Enjin Coin Token Profile

ENJ is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 823,130,411 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

