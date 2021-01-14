Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) Shares Gap Up to $3.02

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.02, but opened at $3.52. Enochian Biosciences shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 1,669 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Enochian Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Enochian Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Enochian Biosciences by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 15,064 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Enochian Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Enochian Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on development of human therapeutics for infectious diseases and cancers. The company's lead candidate include ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment. Its pipeline development products consist of ENOB-HV-11, a preventive HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine.

