Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.72 and last traded at $26.65. Approximately 505,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 401,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72. The firm has a market cap of $950.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $2.37. The firm had revenue of $204.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.62 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 36,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $914,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,710,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 1,152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Enova International by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Enova International during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Enova International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 104,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

