Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Enphase Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

ENPH stock opened at $203.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.26. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $222.43. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Enphase Energy by 42.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total value of $9,942,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $5,229,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,853 shares of company stock worth $37,435,421. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

