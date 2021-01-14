Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th.

Entegris has raised its dividend payment by 357.1% over the last three years.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $104.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Entegris has a twelve month low of $38.12 and a twelve month high of $106.37. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.72 and its 200 day moving average is $78.13.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.79 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Entegris news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $268,626.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,102.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.30.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

