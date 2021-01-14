Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $108.13 and last traded at $107.60, with a volume of 1778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.99.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.30.

The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.79 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,236.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $268,626.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,102.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 41.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

