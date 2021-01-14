Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Sells 1,150 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lowered its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up 1.1% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,669,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,517,000 after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,387,000 after purchasing an additional 390,555 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,563,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,638,000 after buying an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV increased its position in Microchip Technology by 6.8% during the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,031,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,038,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 954,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,134,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.84.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $150.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $152.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $65,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.