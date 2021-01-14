EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,455,832 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 127,486 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.25% of EOG Resources worth $72,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 268.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 166,397 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,971,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 450,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,794 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 88.5% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,677 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 35,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $583,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $61.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,829. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $88.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

