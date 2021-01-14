EOG Resources Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 48,548 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,277% compared to the average daily volume of 3,525 call options.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $60.47 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $88.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.39 and its 200-day moving average is $45.23.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 83.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $199,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,478 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 54.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,056 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 556.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 948,896 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $46,819,000 after purchasing an additional 804,452 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 55.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,679,683 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $135,754,000 after purchasing an additional 62,145 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.