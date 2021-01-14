Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Down 13.6%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) shares dropped 13.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.28 and last traded at $24.56. Approximately 4,869,542 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 1,776,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.
Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06.
About Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.
Read More: What is Forex?
Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.