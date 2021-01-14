Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Down 13.6%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) shares dropped 13.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.28 and last traded at $24.56. Approximately 4,869,542 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 1,776,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises stock. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 137,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,000. Eos Energy Enterprises accounts for about 3.2% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Eos Energy Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

