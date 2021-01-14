EOS Price Hits $2.76 on Top Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. In the last seven days, EOS has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market cap of $2.59 billion and approximately $2.30 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.76 or 0.00007105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,026,163,355 coins and its circulating supply is 939,463,343 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

