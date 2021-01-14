Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Short Interest Up 77.0% in December

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 77.0% from the December 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,262,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Epazz stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,484. Epazz has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

About Epazz

Epazz, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells various software programs to business enterprises, hospitals, and government and post-secondary institutions in the United States. It offers EPAZZ BoxesOS v3.0, a Web portal infrastructure operating system that integrates with each organization's back-end systems and provides a customizable personal information system for various stakeholders, including students, faculty, alumni, employees, and clients.

