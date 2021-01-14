EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of EPR opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.83. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 15.50.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.48). The firm had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.82 million. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. EPR Properties’s revenue was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 135.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,186,000 after acquiring an additional 630,530 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,138,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after purchasing an additional 296,532 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 320.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 332,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 253,361 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

