EQT (NYSE:EQT) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.12

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.12 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 89494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.85 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in EQT by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 21,247 shares in the last quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in EQT by 1,276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in EQT by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $669,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

