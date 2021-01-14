Equatorial Energia (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) shot up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.23. 3,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 9,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQUEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Equatorial Energia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC upgraded Equatorial Energia from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29.

Equatorial Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Brazil. It primarily distributes electric energy in the 217 municipalities of MaranhÃ£o State with a concession area of approximately 331,937 square kilometers serving approximately 6.9 million clients.

