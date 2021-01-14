Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 79.7% from the December 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:EQUEY opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29. Equatorial Energia has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $8.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on EQUEY shares. HSBC raised shares of Equatorial Energia from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Equatorial Energia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Equatorial Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Brazil. It primarily distributes electric energy in the 217 municipalities of MaranhÃ£o State with a concession area of approximately 331,937 square kilometers serving approximately 6.9 million clients.

