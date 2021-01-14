Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 79.7% from the December 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:EQUEY opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29. Equatorial Energia has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $8.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on EQUEY shares. HSBC raised shares of Equatorial Energia from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Equatorial Energia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Equatorial Energia Company Profile

Equatorial Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Brazil. It primarily distributes electric energy in the 217 municipalities of MaranhÃ£o State with a concession area of approximately 331,937 square kilometers serving approximately 6.9 million clients.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equatorial Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equatorial Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.