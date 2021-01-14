Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Update

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, a growth of 65.8% from the December 15th total of 3,920,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $64,738,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,619,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,973 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,664,000. Deep Basin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,987,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth $8,154,000. 6.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQNR. CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE EQNR traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,241,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,383,821. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

